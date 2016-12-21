Football: FIFA World Cup labourers to be given revolutionary 'cooling' hard hats
Construction progress at Al Rayyan Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Photo / Getty Images FIFA World Cup 2022 organisers announced Monday that labourers in Qatar are to be given "cooling" hard hats that will reduce body temperatures as they build football stadiums in the harsh desert heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC