Football: Conte hopes record run sparks title glory
Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12 successive victories as the foundation to win the Premier League title. Britain Soccer Football - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 26/12/16 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte applauds fans after the game Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic LONDON: Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12 successive victories as the foundation to win the Premier League title.
