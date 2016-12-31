Feature: On #GhanaRocks2016: The BHIM Concert
Like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, dancehall singer Livingstone "Stonebwoy" Satekla has amassed an ample body of devotees in the time that he has been around -deservedly so too -he's among a select few of Ghanaian acts whose playlist you simply cannot skip. A coalescence of verve, consistency, great vocal tone and technique, as well as appealing hooks have led to this accomplishment.
