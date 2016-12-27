Fatau Dauda named in squad for Wednesday's training
Newly signed Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been named in an 18-man Ghana squad expected to training in Accra on Wednesday for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANASoccernet.com understands. The list published by AfricanFootball.com includes three newcomers Bernard Tekpetey of Schalke 04, striker Raphael Dwamena of Austria Lustenau and AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori.
