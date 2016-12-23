Eboue admits to contemplating suicide during FIFA ban

The former Arsenal defender has opened up about his struggle to cope with his suspension from football, admitting that "one day I wanted to kill myself" Emmanuel Eboue has admitted that his struggle to cope with his year-long ban from football has driven him to consider suicide. The Ivory Coast international is serving a one-year suspension from football imposed by FIFA as part of a dispute with an agent over an unpaid debt.

