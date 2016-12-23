Eboue admits to contemplating suicide...

Eboue admits to contemplating suicide during FIFA ban

Thursday

The former Arsenal defender has opened up about his struggle to cope with his suspension from football, admitting that "one day I wanted to kill myself" Emmanuel Eboue has admitted that his struggle to cope with his year-long ban from football has driven him to consider suicide. The Ivory Coast international is serving a one-year suspension from football imposed by FIFA as part of a dispute with an agent over an unpaid debt.

Chicago, IL

