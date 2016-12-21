Donovan gets contract offers from MLS...

Donovan gets contract offers from MLS teams

It was supposed to be a temporary thing, Landon Donovan re-emerging from his second retirement - or his first retirement, if you don't count his open-ended 2013 sabbatical - to help the Los Angeles Galaxy down the stretch of last season while the club suffered through an injury crisis. The 34-year-old superstar, who owns just about every meaningful record in Major League Soccer and United States men's national team history, had been jonesing to get back on the field after more than a year and a half away.

