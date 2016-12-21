Denisonyango 633x393
Onyango is ranked ahead of Cech Republic/Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Samir Handanovic and Marc Andre Ter Stegen Uganda Cranes and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Dennis Masinde Onyango, has been ranked tenth in the world by International Federation of Football History and Statistics with 5 points. Onyango who guided Uganda to AFCON and Mamelodi Sundowns to the CAF Champions League is ranked ahead of Cech Republic/Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Samir Handanovic and Marc Andr Ter Stegen on 13 man list that was won by Bayern Munich's Manuer Neur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC