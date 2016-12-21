Denisonyango 633x393

Onyango is ranked ahead of Cech Republic/Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Samir Handanovic and Marc Andre Ter Stegen Uganda Cranes and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Dennis Masinde Onyango, has been ranked tenth in the world by International Federation of Football History and Statistics with 5 points. Onyango who guided Uganda to AFCON and Mamelodi Sundowns to the CAF Champions League is ranked ahead of Cech Republic/Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Samir Handanovic and Marc Andr Ter Stegen on 13 man list that was won by Bayern Munich's Manuer Neur.

