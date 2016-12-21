Chile given stadium ban after homophobic chanting
South American champions Chile have been handed a stadium ban for the third time in the 2018 World Cup qualifying competition because of homophobic chanting by their fans, FIFA said on Monday. Chile will have to play two more games away from the Estadio Nacional , in an addition to an existing ban.
