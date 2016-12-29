Carlos Tevez signs for Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai: Argentina's former Manchester United ,Manchester City and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Shanghai Shenhua in the latest big-money Chinese deal, the club said Thursday, reportedly making him the world's best-salaried footballer. The acquisition of the 32-year-old from Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors will "greatly enhance" the team's front line, Shenhua said on a verified social media account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.