Bulls Abroad: Derrick Etienne and Haiti men's national team preparing for CFU Gold Cup playoff

The Haiti men's national team has started its preparation for January's Caribbean Football Union 2017 Gold Cup playoff games. Les Grenadiers will play Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname in early January, to determine the fifth-placed team in the 2017 Caribbean Cup and therefore the CFU's representative in a playoff against the fifth-best team from the 2017 Copa Centroamericana for a place at this summer's Gold Cup.

