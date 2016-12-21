Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don't win the title - Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus says Bayern Munich must win the Bundesliga this season or face being the laughing stock of German football. Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich will be a laughing stock if they fail to lift the Bundesliga title this season, according to Lothar Matthaus.
