Barca pummel Hercules in Copa del Rey

Barcelona's forward Paco Alcacer is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Hercules CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 21, 2016. Photo: AFP Turkey international Arda Turan scored a hat-trick as holders Barcelona thrashed third-division side Hercules 7-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-32 tie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.