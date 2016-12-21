Andy Murray deserves a knighthood but...

Andy Murray deserves a knighthood but why do England's World Cup...

53 min ago

Perhaps it is merely that there is no political capital left in the idea now but every time an honours list is released, it still takes the breath away that the Establishment has failed to recognise the surviving members of England's World Cup-winning squad of 1966 who have not yet been knighted. I made fun of David Beckham once because he referred to 'Sir Bobby Moore' in a press conference but he was right and I was wrong.

