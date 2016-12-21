Andy Murray deserves a knighthood but why do England's World Cup...
Perhaps it is merely that there is no political capital left in the idea now but every time an honours list is released, it still takes the breath away that the Establishment has failed to recognise the surviving members of England's World Cup-winning squad of 1966 who have not yet been knighted. I made fun of David Beckham once because he referred to 'Sir Bobby Moore' in a press conference but he was right and I was wrong.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
