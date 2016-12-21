Amokachi says football agents bribe Nigerian coaches to invite players to camp
Former Nigeria captain Daniel Amokachi has said the practice of local coaches being bribed to invite players into the country's national teams is endemic. Recalled that in spite of no one being found guilty of the accusation, there have long been suspicions it happens in Nigeria.
