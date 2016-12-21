Aguero Jr. receives a very special gi...

Aguero Jr. receives a very special gift from Tevez

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Sporting News

The youngster has been around football stars almost his entire life, but he was nevertheless nervous at meeting the former Juventus man on Sunday His father is Sergio Aguero, his grandfather is Diego Maradona and now he has a signed shirt from Carlos Tevez - there is no doubting Benjamin Aguero's football pedigree. The youngster, who lives in Argentina with mother Giannina Maradona, was present at the Bombonera on Sunday to watch Tevez in action for Boca Juniors.

Read more at Sporting News.

Chicago, IL

