The Tribune and Tom Fulks

What is it about this pairing? Since the San Luis Obispo Tribune's decision some months ago to "balance" conservative and liberal commentary between Andrea Seastrand and Tom Fulks, the Trib seems to have clearly favored the Pavlovian blather of the latter. The contrast between Seastrand's measured, calmly-stated conservative views and Fulk's unvarnished, flame-throwing "hate speak" couldn't be more glaring.

