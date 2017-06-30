The Monterey Beer Festival opens up new worlds for brew fans
Summertime and the living's easy – easy, that is, to fill your calendar with beer festivals through to the end of the season. Gather your beer drinking buddies because it all kicks off this weekend with the Monterey Beer Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SLO District Attorney drops another fake Murde...
|7 hr
|Lamira
|1
|When a brush fire breaks out and the Tv News Me...
|Jul 2
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New Judge for SLO
|Jun 29
|Congrats
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Jun 28
|Innocent Project
|8
|Oyster Festival
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC