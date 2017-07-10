SLO man arrested for DUI after hittin...

SLO man arrested for DUI after hitting parked cars and overturning

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Cal Coast News

Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on July 4th after he allegedly drove under the influence and crashed his vehicle into three parked cars. The collision, which occurred before 5:30 a.m. by Buchon and High streets in SLO, resulted in the suspect's car overturning in the middle of the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... 22 hr Bowout 5
Looking for Goldfish Home Jul 8 Thegoldfishboy 1
News Nipomo murder suspect turned over to ICE after ... Jul 6 spytheweb 1
SLO District Attorney drops another fake Murde... Jul 5 Lamira 1
When a brush fire breaks out and the Tv News Me... Jul 2 Newsroom_LA 1
New Judge for SLO Jun 29 Congrats 1
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Jun 28 Innocent Project 8
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC