SLO man arrested for DUI after hitting parked cars and overturning
Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on July 4th after he allegedly drove under the influence and crashed his vehicle into three parked cars. The collision, which occurred before 5:30 a.m. by Buchon and High streets in SLO, resulted in the suspect's car overturning in the middle of the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|22 hr
|Bowout
|5
|Looking for Goldfish Home
|Jul 8
|Thegoldfishboy
|1
|Nipomo murder suspect turned over to ICE after ...
|Jul 6
|spytheweb
|1
|SLO District Attorney drops another fake Murde...
|Jul 5
|Lamira
|1
|When a brush fire breaks out and the Tv News Me...
|Jul 2
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New Judge for SLO
|Jun 29
|Congrats
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Jun 28
|Innocent Project
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC