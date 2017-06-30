Lyft gets boost from Uber's travails

Lyft gets boost from Uber's travails

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Times

Rita McMiller, a recruiter with Lyft, speaks with a job seeker during a job fair in Chicago earlier this year. Lyft is gaining in the ride-sharing market amid turmoil at Uber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When a brush fire breaks out and the Tv News Me... Sun Newsroom_LA 1
New Judge for SLO Jun 29 Congrats 1
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Jun 28 Innocent Project 8
Oyster Festival Jun 25 howefortunate 1
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun '17 Agent Clark 2
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC