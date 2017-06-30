Javier Quezada Joins Community West Bank

Quezada is vice president/community banking manager, with an office at Community West Bank's Goleta branch, 5827 Hollister Ave. "Javier has the leadership and local branch management experience that will make him successful at Community West Bank," said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/chief banking officer. "Our Goleta branch was the first office we opened back in 1989, and Javier is well known and well respected throughout the Goleta community," Filippin said.

