California has so much solar power it has to pay Arizona to use its energy
The regulators justify their natural gas expansion by credulously accepting the power companies' blithe assertions that power transmission from solar fields is too hard, batteries are too expensive and solar production is just so much cheaper to dial down than gas . Finally, the state has cracked down on new gas plant construction, but there are still new gas plants coming online.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When a brush fire breaks out and the Tv News Me...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New Judge for SLO
|Jun 29
|Congrats
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Jun 28
|Innocent Project
|8
|Oyster Festival
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun '17
|Agent Clark
|2
