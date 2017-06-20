A romantic weekend getaway to Avila Beach
Zipping down Highway 101 as San Luis Obispo fades away in the rear-view mirror, my little family approaches the exit for Avila Beach. My heavy right foot is growing heavier, I realize, thanks to the yelling of the 4-year-old in the back seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When a brush fire breaks out and the Tv News Me...
|20 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New Judge for SLO
|Jun 29
|Congrats
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Jun 28
|Innocent Project
|8
|Oyster Festival
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun '17
|Agent Clark
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC