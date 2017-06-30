6 Central Coast students win spots on state rodeo team
Six high school students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties qualified to participate in the National High School Finals Rodeo to be held in Gillette, Wyoming in mid-July. More than two dozen high school students from the area participated in the California High School Rodeo Association finals earlier this month.
