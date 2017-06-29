Wildfires spread throughout 5 states forces evacuation of thousands
Wildfires spread across the West Coast in Arizona, California, Utah, Washington and Idaho have forced thousands of residents out of their homes this week. In Arizona, more than 500 firefighters were said to be fighting a fire that has burned 32 square miles while winds rip at 35 mph, the Associated Press reports.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Judge for SLO
|7 hr
|Congrats
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Innocent Project
|8
|Oyster Festival
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May '17
|AJS
|5
