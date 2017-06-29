Wildfires spread throughout 5 states ...

Wildfires spread throughout 5 states forces evacuation of thousands

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Wildfires spread across the West Coast in Arizona, California, Utah, Washington and Idaho have forced thousands of residents out of their homes this week. In Arizona, more than 500 firefighters were said to be fighting a fire that has burned 32 square miles while winds rip at 35 mph, the Associated Press reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Judge for SLO 7 hr Congrats 1
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Wed Innocent Project 8
Oyster Festival Jun 25 howefortunate 1
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May '17 AJS 5
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC