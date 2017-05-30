Was SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon's pride flag torched?
It appears that San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon was the owner of the home where a gay pride flag was allegedly stolen and burned, according to several sources. On Thursday at 9:52 a.m., a resident on the 1200 block of Mill Street called to report an act of vandalism.
