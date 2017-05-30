Take control of SLO's housing policies, vote yes on Measure B

On February 16, a small group of San Luis Obispo city residents turned in 1,502 pages of signature in an initiative measure asking that the city's unconstitutional and discriminatory rental housing inspection ordinance be repealed and replaced with a non-discrimination in housing ordinance. The city clerk found 7,111 folks had signed, and the initiative was soon qualified for either adoption by the city council or presentation to the voters for adoption.

