Take control of SLO's housing policie...

Take control of SLO's housing policies, vote yes on Measure B

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cal Coast News

On February 16, a small group of San Luis Obispo city residents turned in 1,502 pages of signature in an initiative measure asking that the city's unconstitutional and discriminatory rental housing inspection ordinance be repealed and replaced with a non-discrimination in housing ordinance. The city clerk found 7,111 folks had signed, and the initiative was soon qualified for either adoption by the city council or presentation to the voters for adoption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Sat Mohammed Abtin 1
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 26 Fearnot 96
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC