Supervisor Adam Hill and New Times turn on one another

After years of positive reporting, a New Times editorial chastised San Luis Obispo supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson for a last minute ploy to push through their plans for low-cost housing. Hill responded by sending an email to New Times Editor Camillia Lanham calling her "childish and vindictive," and questioning why the New Times "deserves to survive," according to the New Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.