SLO woman stole $100,000 and a car from elderly man with Alzheimer's, police say
A San Luis Obispo woman was arrested last month on suspicion of stealing $100,000 and a car from an elderly man with Alzheimer's, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said. The SLO man's family contacted the department in early May, just after he had moved out of state to be closer to family because he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was in poor health.
