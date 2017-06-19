SLO woman allegedly stole elderly man's car and money
A San Luis Obispo woman who has been using an alias for the last 20 years stole about $100,000 and a vehicle from en elderly man with Alzheimer's who recently moved out of the area, according to police. In May 2016, the family of the man with Alzheimer's contacted police and reported that money was being withdrawn from their relative's accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May '17
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC