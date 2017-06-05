SLO prosecutors to retry Paso Robles ...

SLO prosecutors to retry Paso Robles man on rape charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cal Coast News

Less than a year after completing one trial, a Paso Robles man accused of raping his girlfriend's aunt is heading back to court for another. Last July, a San Luis Obispo jury acquitted Rian Mabus, 32, of one of two rape charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR 13 hr really nice people 3
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 13 hr sephardi 97
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,600 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC