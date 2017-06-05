SLO prosecutors to retry Paso Robles man on rape charge
Less than a year after completing one trial, a Paso Robles man accused of raping his girlfriend's aunt is heading back to court for another. Last July, a San Luis Obispo jury acquitted Rian Mabus, 32, of one of two rape charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|13 hr
|really nice people
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|sephardi
|97
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC