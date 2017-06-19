SLO police catch burglar, but stolen electronics remain missing
San Luis Obispo police arrested a man whom they say admitted to breaking into a downtown business over the weekend. The burglary resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars of electronics, which have yet to be located, according to SLOPD.
