SLO County employee arrested for distributing child pornography
Arroyo Grande police arrested an administrative assistant for the San Luis Obispo County planning department on May 16 for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. After a short investigation, police served a search warrant at 35-year-old Alex Daniel Rosen's home on the 700 block of Evans Road in San Luis Obispo and discovered hundreds of images of adolescent boys and girls engaged in sex.
