SLO bicyclist struck and killed while racing in Kansas
A 61-year-old San Luis Obispo bicyclist was struck and killed in Kansas Saturday night amid a bike race across the United States. Eric Fishbein was participating in the Trans Am Bike Race, which begins in Oregon and ends in Virginia.
