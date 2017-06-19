SLO bicyclist struck and killed while...

SLO bicyclist struck and killed while racing in Kansas

Read more: Cal Coast News

A 61-year-old San Luis Obispo bicyclist was struck and killed in Kansas Saturday night amid a bike race across the United States. Eric Fishbein was participating in the Trans Am Bike Race, which begins in Oregon and ends in Virginia.

