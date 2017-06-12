SLO attorney accused of theft

SLO attorney accused of theft

Read more: Cal Coast News

FBI agents arrested a San Luis Obispo attorney Thursday on 28 counts of wire fraud related to allegations he stole approximately $250,000 from the trust account of a client to spend in gambling casinos. Stephen Ronca then pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.

