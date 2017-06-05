Short-term rental report will guide regs

In the coming months, the Marin County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting regulations for short-term rentals-a response to public concern and the culmination of a series of community workshops. To inform the board's decision, county staff will propose regulatory alternatives based, in part, on a new white paper that details effects specific to Marin, possible regulatory frameworks and relevant case studies of counties that have standards that could be adopted.

