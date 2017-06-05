Second trial begins for Paso man accused of raping his girlfriend's aunt
The second trial for a former Marine from Paso Robles accused of raping his girlfriend's intoxicated aunt at a house party began Monday, after jury selection wrapped up on June 1. While a San Luis Obispo Superior Court jury in 2016 acquitted Rian Mabus of one count of rape, jurors hung on a second count, meaning the state could pursue another trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Tue
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC