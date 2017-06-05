Second trial begins for Paso man accu...

Second trial begins for Paso man accused of raping his girlfriend's aunt

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The second trial for a former Marine from Paso Robles accused of raping his girlfriend's intoxicated aunt at a house party began Monday, after jury selection wrapped up on June 1. While a San Luis Obispo Superior Court jury in 2016 acquitted Rian Mabus of one count of rape, jurors hung on a second count, meaning the state could pursue another trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 13 hr Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Tue really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC