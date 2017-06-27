Santa Margarita Residents Band Together as Hill Fire Burns 1,600 Acres
Fire crews on Tuesday were able to make significant progress battling the Hill Fire, a fast-moving 1,600-acre blaze that destroyed multiple structures as it swept through the Santa Margarita area of San Luis Obispo County. By the end of the day, the blaze was 60 percent contained, and the hundreds of residents who were evacuated Monday night were allowed to return home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
