San Luis Obispo Symphony appoints new conductor

Andrew Sewell brought his baton to the San Luis Obispo Symphony back in 2016 and now the New Zealand-born conductor is here to stay. The San Luis Obispo Symphony on June 13 announced the appointment of Sewell as its ninth conductor and music director, culminating an extensive year-and-a-half long search that drew 133 applicants from around the world.

