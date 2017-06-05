San Luis Obispo Mayor's Pride Flag Burned in Suspected Hate Crime
"When I left my home in the morning, I saw something right in front of my house," Harmon said in an interview Friday. "Someone had taken my rainbow flag and burned it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Sat
|Mohammed Abtin
|1
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 26
|Fearnot
|96
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC