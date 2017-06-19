San Diego man drowns in San Luis Obis...

San Diego man drowns in San Luis Obispo lake

7 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Darryl Tyler Redd, 47, of San Diego, drowned after the catamaran he was on capsized in the Cottonwood Cove area of the lake just after 2 p.m. Thursday, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department Officer Tony Cipolla said Friday. - A San Diego man has been identified as a drowning victim at San Luis Obispo's Lopez Lake, authorities confirmed.

