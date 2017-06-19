San Diego man drowns in San Luis Obispo lake
Heat Advisory issued June 23 at 2:08PM PDT expiring June 25 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:08PM PDT expiring June 26 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 9:06PM PDT expiring June 25 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Darryl Tyler Redd, 47, of San Diego, drowned after the catamaran he was on capsized in the Cottonwood Cove area of the lake just after 2 p.m. Thursday, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department Officer Tony Cipolla said Friday. - A San Diego man has been identified as a drowning victim at San Luis Obispo's Lopez Lake, authorities confirmed.
