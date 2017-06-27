Road trip from Los Angeles: The 12 best places to stay, mapped
There are plenty of road trip-ready destinations from Los Angeles that are worth the full charge or tank of gas. If you're planning to hit the probably not-so-open highways out of the city this summer and are scouting for a beautiful place to stay, we've rounded up some of our favorite hotels, motels, B&Bs, and even glamping spots from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and Newport Beach to Palm Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oyster Festival
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May '17
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC