Next sign post for Rio Vista's top graduate - UC Davis

In a small rural town surrounded by pastureland, croplands, rivers and marshlands, Rio Vista, the "Gateway to the Delta," recently celebrated its high school's graduating class of 2017. "They are an extraordinary group of students with bright futures ahead of themselves," Principal Vicky Turk said about the 90 or so seniors who put on their caps and gowns and walked onstage at a crowded Rams Athletic Field to receive their diplomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.