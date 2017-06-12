Name Dropping: Garage sale raises $68,000

While it may not have technically been the largest, the “World's Biggest Garage Sale,” held May 13 by Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, certainly was the most successful ever, raising about $68,000 for two local nonprofits. The annual event involves months of planning of scores of volunteers, ages 12-82, who donated thousands of hours to ensure the sale was a success.

