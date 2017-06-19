MINDBODY Names New President
San Luis Obispo-based cloud platform developer MINDBODY , which develops software used by the wellness services industry to manage appointments, clients, and other aspects of their business, has named Mike Mansbach as President of the company. Mansbach was the President of Blue Jeans Network, was CEO of Punchtab, and also spent more than 10 years at Citrix, working on that firm's GoTo products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SocalTECH.com.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May '17
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC