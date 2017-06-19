MINDBODY Names New President

MINDBODY Names New President

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: SocalTECH.com

San Luis Obispo-based cloud platform developer MINDBODY , which develops software used by the wellness services industry to manage appointments, clients, and other aspects of their business, has named Mike Mansbach as President of the company. Mansbach was the President of Blue Jeans Network, was CEO of Punchtab, and also spent more than 10 years at Citrix, working on that firm's GoTo products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SocalTECH.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Jun 7 Fearnot 98
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR Jun 6 really nice people 3
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May '17 DaveinMass 38
SLO has a new Judge Coates May '17 TBS 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Luis Obispo County was issued at June 19 at 10:09PM PDT

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC