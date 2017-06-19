MINDBODY Names New President

San Luis Obispo-based cloud platform developer MINDBODY , which develops software used by the wellness services industry to manage appointments, clients, and other aspects of their business, has named Mike Mansbach as President of the company. Mansbach was the President of Blue Jeans Network, was CEO of Punchtab, and also spent more than 10 years at Citrix, working on that firm's GoTo products.

