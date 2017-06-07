Like clockwork, Assembly defies voters on 72-hour rule

Last November, a large majority of California voters approved a state constitutional amendment prohibiting the state Legislature from voting on bills before their language has been made public for at least 72 hours. There should be no confusion about Proposition 54's intent, which was to raise government transparency and accountability, giving people more time to learn what their lawmakers are doing - and giving lawmakers more time to hear what their constituents think of what they're doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.