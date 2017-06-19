Internet-based weight-loss program for low-income women after child birth
An internet-based weight loss program was effective in promoting significant weight loss in low-income postpartum women over 12 months, according to a study published by JAMA . Approximately 4 million women give birth in the United States each year and, between 2004 and 2008, an estimated 25 percent retained more than 10 pounds of their pregnancy weight and gained additional weight during the postpartum year.
