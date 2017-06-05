Highway 41 at Highway 33 shut down due to San Luis Obispo fire
Highway 41 at Highway 33 will be closed down for about two hours due to a fire in San Luis Obispo, said Officer Michael Martinez with California Highway Patrol Coalinga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|9 hr
|really nice people
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|sephardi
|97
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC