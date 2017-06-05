Highway 41 at Highway 33 shut down du...

Highway 41 at Highway 33 shut down due to San Luis Obispo fire

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Highway 41 at Highway 33 will be closed down for about two hours due to a fire in San Luis Obispo, said Officer Michael Martinez with California Highway Patrol Coalinga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR 9 hr really nice people 3
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 9 hr sephardi 97
NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE Jun 1 Agent Clark 2
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 29 AJS 5
RV water May 24 Ray Ray 1
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC