Fresno gangsters fracture woman's skull on Avila Pier
Amid a fight on the Avila Pier Friday evening, a gang member from the Fresno area threw a beer bottle that hit a 20-year-old Merced County woman in the head, fracturing her skull, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested three admitted gang members from Fresno following the incident.
