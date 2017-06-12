Four teens injured in possibly alcohol-induced crash in SLO
An 18-year-old man was ejected from an SUV on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night after he drove the vehicle off the highway and then back on, causing it to roll over. CHP officials say alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.
