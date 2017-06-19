Foundation awards 6 scholarships from Fairfield High staff endowment
Two $10,000 awards, paid out over four years, were given to Maria Rico Osornio, who is attending Solano Community College, and Calista Lum, who attends the University of California, Merced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Jun 7
|Fearnot
|98
|Radical Persian Hates SLO AMIR
|Jun 6
|really nice people
|3
|NOT GUILTY 86 Year Old Edie Knight FREE
|Jun 1
|Agent Clark
|2
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 29
|AJS
|5
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May '17
|DaveinMass
|38
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May '17
|TBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC